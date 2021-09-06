More cracks show as Mantashe heckled and ANC top brass holds crisis meeting
ANC is at war with itself less than three months before local government elections
06 September 2021 - 05:09
The ANC is at war with itself less than three months before local government elections, with members openly showing their displeasure with the party’s national chair, Gwede Mantashe, on Sunday.
While Mantashe was allowed to make introductory remarks at the funeral service of former Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association president Kebby Maphatsoe in Soweto, when he started delving into politics the crowd interrupted, chanting him offstage with songs calling for former president Jacob Zuma to be freed from jail...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now