More cracks show as Mantashe heckled and ANC top brass holds crisis meeting ANC is at war with itself less than three months before local government elections

The ANC is at war with itself less than three months before local government elections, with members openly showing their displeasure with the party’s national chair, Gwede Mantashe, on Sunday.

While Mantashe was allowed to make introductory remarks at the funeral service of former Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association president Kebby Maphatsoe in Soweto, when he started delving into politics the crowd interrupted, chanting him offstage with songs calling for former president Jacob Zuma to be freed from jail...