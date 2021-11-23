Politics Tshwane vote makes it three out of three for DA in Gauteng ANC opts out of voting after the devastating loss of two crucial Gauteng metros on Monday B L Premium

After the devastating loss of two crucial Gauteng metros on Monday, the ANC opted not to participate in voting for the speaker and the mayor of Tshwane, effectively handing over the keys of the city to the DA.

The DA now governs Gauteng’s three metros after the party’s mayoral candidate, Randall Williams, was re-elected unopposed in Tshwane on Tuesday. The DA’s Katlego Mathebe was also re-elected unopposed as speaker...