Politics New contenders emerge for posts in reshuffled cabinet Two important portfolios — health and minister in the presidency — remain vacant BL PREMIUM

New names have emerged as candidates for the cabinet as President Cyril Ramaphosa continues consultations to shore up his executive.

Business Day understands that the matter was discussed but not finalised by the ANC top leadership on Monday but the tripartite alliance, which includes Cosatu and the SA Communist Party, has not yet been consulted. Staff in the presidency have said that some ministers have been asked to prepare handover reports...