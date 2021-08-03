Politics CABINET RESHUFFLE EXCLUSIVE: No ministers are safe as Ramaphosa prepares to wield axe President highlights ‘accountability’ and ‘consequence management’ ahead of changes to national executive BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa signalled a major shakeup of the national executive, expected within days, in his remarks to the ANC national working committee (NWC), insiders say.

Ministers in the security and economic clusters are not safe, with some big changes under discussion, they said...