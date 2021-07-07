Politics

SA electoral reform could lead to a bigger ANC

Mixed model may result in smaller parties being squeezed out of the political system, webinar told

07 July 2021 - 14:48 Staff Reporter
Picture: PHILLIO NOTHNAGEL/DAILY DISPATCH
Picture: PHILLIO NOTHNAGEL/DAILY DISPATCH

Reform of SA’s electoral system into a mixed model, combining proportional representation and constituency elections, could squeeze out smaller parties and result in a bigger majority for the ANC, a webinar hosted by Business Day heard on Wednesday.

The electoral system, which has been in place since 1994, is under review after a Constitutional Court decision a year ago. It found the system was not consistent with the constitution because it did not make provision for individuals to stand for election.

A ministerial advisory committee produced a report for Home Affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi last month, advising on the options. The pure proportional representation system has been blamed for undermining accountability by makiing MPs accountable to party bosses rather than voters.

Sithembile Mbete, the spokesperson for the advisory committee and a political analyst, said two options had emerged: a minimalist one, in which the existing proportional representation system was tweaked to allow individuals to stand as parties; and a more thorough reform, in which 200 public representatives are elected from party lists by proportional representation and 200 from constituencies.

Henning Suhr, the country representative of Germany’s Konrad Adenauer-Stiftung (KAS), warned that while a constituency-based element to voting would lead to a better connection between public representatives and the people, the result could be a greater number of ANC representatives in parliament. Germany has a hyrid electoral system.

“Smaller parties, with less than 3% of the vote, will have more trouble getting elected,” Suhr said. “At the moment they are contesting for a pool of 400 votes and in the future they could be contesting for a pool of only 200 candidates.”

In a “first past the post” election the winner of the seat takes all and votes cast for unsuccessful candidates are discarded. In a proportional representation model every vote counts for the final tally.

Panelists, who also included former constitutional negotiator Roelf Meyer, who is lobbying for electoral reform through the Inclusive Society Institute, also discussed whether constituency-based elections were guaranteed to translate into greater accountability.

Besides giving all citizens the right to stand for election, the Constitution also requires the national assembly to reflect voting results proportionally.

Meyer said that because proportional representation would allow greater representivity of smaller parties it was chosen by the drafters of the Constitution, and  was therefore an essential principle.

“Without proportionality one party can completely dominate. We have seen what happened in the past. That is how the National Party dominated the political scene for 40 to 50 years,” he said.

The Inclusive Society Institute favours a mixed model with some public representatives elected through a party list and others via multi-member constituencies, in which there are three to seven MPs in each constituency.

“That is why the hybrid idea can help accountability, which is something we are all crying out for. It can bring about more accountability than is currently in the system,” said Meyer.

ANC distances itself from Zuma’s attacks on court

Party slams comments on the judiciary after the Constitutional Court sentenced the former president to 15 months in jail
Politics
1 day ago

ANC scraps NEC meeting over Zuma’s surrender and feared violence in KZN

The weekend NEC meeting has been postponed so party leaders can try to persuade Jacob Zuma to report to jail, but Zuma is fighting back
National
5 days ago

CAROL PATON: Prospects of ANC-EFF truce over land fade but problems remain

The gap between the ruling party and the opposition is so big it seems to be unbreachable
Opinion
1 week ago

WATCH | Can electoral reform build a more accountable democracy?

Join the Business Day Dialogues in partnership with the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung on July 7
Politics
5 days ago

ANC step aside rule aimed at me, says Magashule

The case of the suspended ANC secretary-general, who wants the courts to reverse his suspension, was heard on Thursday
National
1 week ago

Pravin Gordhan clarifies selection of SAA partner

The Takatso consortium were announced as the preferred bidder two weeks ago
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Andile Lungisa may end up on the carpet for ...
Politics
2.
We will follow your footsteps in cleaning up ANC, ...
Politics
3.
Pandemic and local polls threaten to scupper ...
Politics
4.
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Inquiry to hear oral ...
Politics

Related Articles

Sweeping electoral reform on the table

National

LAWSON NAIDOO: Accountability must drive electoral reform

Opinion

CAROL PATON: Rare opportunity for change has arrived on the doorstep

Opinion / Columnists

Calls for ‘mixed electoral system’ gain impetus

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.