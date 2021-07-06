ANC distances itself from Zuma’s attacks on court
Party slams comments on the judiciary after the Constitutional Court sentenced the former president to 15 months in jail
06 July 2021 - 13:31
UPDATED 06 July 2021 - 20:00
The ANC has distanced itself from attacks on the judiciary by former president Jacob Zuma and has called on its members to respect the courts and uphold the rule of law.
The party has further criticised attempts by the former president’s supporters to prevent law enforcement authorities from arresting Zuma to begin his 15-month jail term in line with the Constitutional Court ruling handed down a week ago. ..
