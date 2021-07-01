Electoral reform: Can it build a more accountable democracy?

In a postapartheid era that has been increasingly marked by government corruption and deteriorating delivery of public services, yet with few consequences for electoral support patterns, the question does arise as to whether reform of the electoral system could produce better accountability.

Since 1994 SA has been governed through proportional representation. In this system public representatives account directly to party bosses for their jobs and not to voters. Their function as public representatives, who should exercise oversight over the executive, has been undermined as MPs shy away from holding their political seniors to account.

But there is an opportunity for change on the horizon: in June 2020 the Constitutional Court found that the Electoral Act was unconstitutional because it does not allow for independent candidates to contest national and provincial elections. The Bill of Rights gives everyone the right to stand for election. But as it stands, only political parties can contest elections.

When SA embarked on its first democratic election in 1994, the model of proportional representation stood out as the most suitable because of its inherent qualities of simplicity, fairness and inclusivity. The proportional representation system was, however, intended as a provisional arrangement to enable the peaceful transition of power from the NP to the new majority party, the ANC. The Electoral Act required a revisiting of the voting system, which was done by the Van Zyl Slabbert Commission. However, the status quo remained.