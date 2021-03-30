Calls for ‘mixed electoral system’ gain impetus
Proportional representation is flawed, say civil society groups and labour federations
30 March 2021 - 18:24
Civil society organisations and labour federations have called for the electoral system to be reformed — in line with a court ruling — to give more voice to the disenfranchised and allow them to hold elected public representatives to account.
They told a meeting of the ministerial advisory committee on SA’s electoral system that the proportional representation (PR) system was “completely unsustainable” and had given rise to patronage within political parties...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now