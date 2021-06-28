Opinion / Columnists CAROL PATON: Prospects of ANC-EFF truce over land fade but problems remain The gap between the ruling party and the opposition is so big it seems to be unbreachable BL PREMIUM

Can the ANC and the EFF strike a deal on the land question? It looks unlikely.

The EFF has drawn its bottom line so far to the left of the ANC that it looks unreachable. Its demand that all land be placed under state custodianship is something the ANC at this point — stable, with pro-market thinking firmly in control — will not go for...