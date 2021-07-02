National ANC scraps NEC meeting over Zuma’s surrender and feared violence in KZN The weekend NEC meeting has been postponed so party leaders can try to persuade Jacob Zuma to report to jail, but Zuma is fighting back BL PREMIUM

The ANC’s weekend national executive committee (NEC) meeting has been postponed in the light of developments in KwaZulu-Natal, ahead of a court deadline for Jacob Zuma to hand himself over for a 15-month jail term.

On Friday afternoon, the party announced the deployment of NEC members to KwaZulu-Natal, to quell violence and try to persuade the former president to hand himself over to police. Meanwhile, Zuma and his legal team were finalising his legal strategy to avoid jail time for the crime of contempt of court...