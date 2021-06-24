National ANC step aside rule aimed at me, says Magashule Secretary-general wants the high court to slap Ramaphosa and Jessie Duarte with a costs order for filing papers late BL PREMIUM

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule argued in court on Thursday that the party’s step aside resolution was specifically doctored by the top leadership to target him.

Though other midlevel ANC officials have been affected by the rule, Magashule is the highest-ranking party member to be affected and is challenging the rule before the court. The rule, which is laid out in the party’s constitution, was adopted at an elective conference in 2017 where Magashule was voted in as the secretary-general...