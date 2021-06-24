ANC step aside rule aimed at me, says Magashule
Secretary-general wants the high court to slap Ramaphosa and Jessie Duarte with a costs order for filing papers late
24 June 2021 - 19:47
Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule argued in court on Thursday that the party’s step aside resolution was specifically doctored by the top leadership to target him.
Though other midlevel ANC officials have been affected by the rule, Magashule is the highest-ranking party member to be affected and is challenging the rule before the court. The rule, which is laid out in the party’s constitution, was adopted at an elective conference in 2017 where Magashule was voted in as the secretary-general...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now