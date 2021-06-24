Politics Pravin Gordhan clarifies selection of SAA partner The Takatso consortium were announced as the preferred bidder two weeks ago BL PREMIUM

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has defended his process to select a strategic equity partner for SAA, saying he never implied the transaction was a done deal and making it clear that due diligence still needed to happen.

The Takatso consortium — made up of fund manager Harith and airline lease company Global Aviation — were announced as the preferred bidder two weeks ago...