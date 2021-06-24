Pravin Gordhan clarifies selection of SAA partner
The Takatso consortium were announced as the preferred bidder two weeks ago
24 June 2021 - 12:50
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has defended his process to select a strategic equity partner for SAA, saying he never implied the transaction was a done deal and making it clear that due diligence still needed to happen.
The Takatso consortium — made up of fund manager Harith and airline lease company Global Aviation — were announced as the preferred bidder two weeks ago...
