National Sweeping electoral reform on the cards for SA Committee is considering a hybrid system like that used for local government, says Valli Moosa BL PREMIUM

A ministerial advisory committee on the electoral system, which is considering options for reform, has included a mixed constituency and list system, which, if accepted, would transform SA’s electoral politics.

The committee, headed by former cabinet minister and ANC veteran Valli Moosa, was appointed in February by the home affairs minister, Aaron Motsoaledi. A ruling by the Constitutional Court in June 2020 found that the Electoral Act was unconstitutional because it did not allow for individuals to stand for national and provincial elections. The rights to vote and stand for election are included in the bill of rights...