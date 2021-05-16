Politics POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: ANC to give its response to Ace Magashule’s legal action Suspended secretary-general seeks to have the ANC’s step-aside rule declared unconstitutional BL PREMIUM

The ANC is on Monday expected to communicate its way forward on the court action by suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule to have his suspension declared unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid.

Magashule, who is facing a raft of charges, including corruption, fraud and racketeering related to a R250m asbestos eradication tender that was awarded in the Free State during his time as premier, also wants the court to declare unconstitutional the ANC’s entire step-aside rule, which formed the basis of his suspension...