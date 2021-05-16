POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: ANC to give its response to Ace Magashule’s legal action
Suspended secretary-general seeks to have the ANC’s step-aside rule declared unconstitutional
16 May 2021 - 16:11
The ANC is on Monday expected to communicate its way forward on the court action by suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule to have his suspension declared unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid.
Magashule, who is facing a raft of charges, including corruption, fraud and racketeering related to a R250m asbestos eradication tender that was awarded in the Free State during his time as premier, also wants the court to declare unconstitutional the ANC’s entire step-aside rule, which formed the basis of his suspension...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now