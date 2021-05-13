No grandmaster: Ace’s flawed ‘suspension’ gambit
It’s clear that Ace Magashule is no chess grandmaster, given his absurd attempt to ‘suspend’ Ramaphosa last week. But his bungling reveals that he has run out of options, and support
13 May 2021 - 05:00
It is well and truly over for ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. While he was already on the back foot last week when he was issued with a suspension letter, his response — to try to "suspend" President Cyril Ramaphosa — was a strategic blunder on a scale he might not yet fully comprehend.
The former Free State premier never had the sort of support in the party his supporters believed he had, but his bumbling tit-for-tat "suspension" of Ramaphosa has lost him what little sympathy he had left...
