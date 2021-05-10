Politics Ace Magashule ordered to apologise or face expulsion Suspended ANC secretary-general has refused to step down and recently took aim at the president BL PREMIUM

Ace Magashule owes President Cyril Ramaphosa an apology, and, if he refuses, the suspended ANC secretary-general will face disciplinary action that could see him expelled from party.

That is the warning the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) issued following a three-day meeting that concluded on Monday afternoon...