Ace Magashule ordered to apologise or face expulsion
Suspended ANC secretary-general has refused to step down and recently took aim at the president
10 May 2021 - 17:07
Ace Magashule owes President Cyril Ramaphosa an apology, and, if he refuses, the suspended ANC secretary-general will face disciplinary action that could see him expelled from party.
That is the warning the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) issued following a three-day meeting that concluded on Monday afternoon...
