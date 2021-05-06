Natasha Marrian Financial Mail deputy editor & columnist
Opinion

NATASHA MARRIAN: Ace, now suspended, takes the nuclear option

06 May 2021 - 07:00
Ace Magashule, Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Ace Magashule, Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Embattled ANC secretary general Ace Magashule has shown he is willing to take the party down with him. 

Served with a letter of suspension earlier in the day by his deputy Jessie Duarte, Magashule issued a strange “media statement” last night, in which he said his suspension was "unconstitutional" and that it would be put “on hold” as he was appealing it.

But more bizarrely, Magashule said that actually, he was suspending President Cyril Ramaphosa. 

Magashule said that because he was appealing, “my suspension is thus wholly suspended, until my appeal has been heard”.

He also said the suspensions of other leaders charged with crimes was also suspended.

It illustrates the extent to which Magashule is willing to plunge the ANC into crisis to remain in his post.

Nonetheless, the ANC was quick to respond last night to the apparent “suspension” of its President, issuing a terse statement dismissing Magashule’s claims.

The party said the decisions of the national executive committee and the national working committee to suspend Magashule and others facing charges stands. And that Magashule would have a chance to respond at an upcoming NEC meeting. 

"The ANC requests that the secretary general respect the decisions of the NEC and subject himself to the discipline of the organisation," the ANC said.

It appears that Magashule has calculated that appealing his suspension and moving against Ramaphosa would embolden his allies in the party. 

Practically, however, his stance is only likely to isolate him even further in the NEC. 

There remains a large group of NEC members who have sat on the fence in the battle between Magashule and his opponents —  including Ramaphosa's supporters. 

But Magashule's defiance last night is unlikely to sit well with leaders across factional lines and is likely to push those who have been sitting on the fence into throw their weight behind the president.

This weekend’s NEC meeting is now set to be an epic showdown between Magashule, backed by a small group of his "radical economic transformation" allies, and his opponents, which includes Ramaphosa.

