Politics POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Jacob Zuma will not appear before Zondo commission Former president can be forced to testify only after review application has been determined, legal team says BL PREMIUM

Former president Jacob Zuma, whose expected appearance at the state capture commission this week has raised much interest, will no longer do so.

His lawyers said Zuma, who has been implicated in state capture by more than 30 witnesses, will no longer be appearing before the state capture inquiry this week to give evidence as he was expected to, due to “issues that are yet to be finalised”...