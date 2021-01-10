POLITICAL YEAR AHEAD: Virus will continue to reshape political activity
The government faces court challenges over vaccines procurement and stricter lockdown restrictions
10 January 2021 - 15:56
SA entered 2021 on stricter lockdown restrictions in the midst of a second wave of the coronavirus.
While the government scrambles to procure a vaccine for the country, it is facing a court challenge to what has been described as its monopoly on the buying and distribution of the vaccine. ..
