National Jacob Zuma turns to courts again to nullify costs order The former president says he has launched the review application to ensure there are no future challenges regarding the state capture commission’s constitutionality BL PREMIUM

Former president Jacob Zuma has turned to the courts again, this time to the Constitutional court, to question a ruling that he should pay the legal fees of a challenge against the state capture inquiry.

The matter revolves around the decision that allowed chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng to nominate a judge to chair the inquiry, instead of Zuma himself as the constitution requires...