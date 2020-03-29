POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: State response to people ignoring lockdown under scrutiny

The coronavirus will continue to dominate the headlines this week after SA started a three-week nationwide lockdown on Friday in a bid to contain and slow down the rapidly spreading pandemic.

The virus has caused pandemonium across the globe, bringing economies to a standstill. Government briefings on the lockdown and infection numbers are expected throughout the week, amid growing concern that many people, especially in townships, are ignoring the regulations and not adhering to any social distancing.

Under the lockdown regulations people are required to stay at home, except under very specific circumstances such as purchasing groceries or seeking health care. Businesses that are not essential are not permitted to operate. Failure to comply with these rules could result in imprisonment or a fine.

Business Day reported last week that the government and the courts are gearing up for possible urgent legal challenges to the state’s emergency lockdown regulations.