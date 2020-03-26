Security forces must save lives not violate rights, says Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on SA’s security forces to save lives and not violate the rights of people as SA goes into a lockdown at midnight on Thursday.

By Friday the country’s armed forces would have already been deployed across SA to enforce the 21-day lockdown to battle the spread of Covid-19.

Stringent regulations not seen since the apartheid-era state of emergency have been put in place to contain the pandemic, which had infected more than 927 people in SA. These include the closure of liquor shops, bars and taverns and schools, the closure of all borders to human traffic, and the withdrawal of public trains and buses.

For 21 days the economy will for the most part come to a complete standstill, while SA citizens will be confined to their homes and their rights will be severely limited and policed. The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) will support the SA Police Service (SAPS) in enforcing these strict regulations nationwide.

Ramaphosa addressed both the SANDF and police on Thursday. He told the SAPS in Pretoria that the aim of the lockdown was to save lives.

He said people who wanted to take chances or do “wrong things” during the lockdown must face the wrath of the state but added that the police should not do anything that would violate the rights of residents, either by mistake or intentionally. “Let us do right by the people of SA and save their lives,” he said.

The lockdown will see ordinary people who do not deliver an essential service leave their homes only for strict reasons, which is limited to buying food or medicine, visiting a doctor or collecting a social grant.

SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini stressed that the enforcement of the regulations by the armed forces would be one based on trust with SA’s residents and citizens.

He said the SANDF would act in a supporting role to the SAPS, as SA was not in a state of emergency. The lockdown was enforced using the Disaster Management Act.

Dlamini said the SANDF would enforce roadblocks and conduct patrols, while military medical personnel’s first responsibility would be to the troops, but also to support the civilian health service if needed.

Neither the SANDF or the SAPS were willing to give details as to how many soldiers and officers would be deployed for the lockdown.

Brig Vishnu Naidoo, spokesperson for the SAPS, said the police’s job was to ensure the objectives of the lockdown are met and that everyone stays at home.

He said roadblocks will be used, while streets, highways and byways would be cordoned off while officers would also mount vehicle patrols to ensure that people stay away from the streets and public places.

He said that the aim of the lockdown was to “drastically reduce the movement of people in an effort to stop the spread of Covid-19” and that the SAPS was confident people would comply with the regulations, just like they complied after the president first announced the state of disaster on March 15.

