National

SANDF deployed until June to help in fight against Covid-19

Stringent regulations not seen since the apartheid-era state of emergency have been put in place to contain the pandemic

27 March 2020 - 13:52 Genevieve Quintal
SANDF soldiers in Mary Fitzgerald square in Newtown Johannesburg. Picture: Alaister Russell
SANDF soldiers in Mary Fitzgerald square in Newtown Johannesburg. Picture: Alaister Russell

The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) will be deployed until June 2020 to help curb the spread of Covid-19, at a cost of more than R641m.

This is according to a letter sent to the National Assembly speaker by President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier this week.

The country’s armed forces were deployed across the country at midnight on Thursday, to enforce the 21-day lockdown to battle the spread of virus, which has now claimed two lives in SA.

Stringent regulations not seen since the apartheid-era state of emergency have been put in place to contain the pandemic, which has infected more than 1,000 people in SA. These include the closure of liquor shops, bars and taverns, as well as schools, all borders to human traffic, and the withdrawal of public trains and buses.

For 21 days the economy will nearly come to a standstill, while SA citizens will be confined to their homes and their rights will be severely limited and policed. The SANDF will support the SA Police Service (SAPS) in enforcing these strict regulations nationwide.

However, there were reports on Friday from around the country of citizens ignoring the lockdown regulations.

In his letter to Thandi Modise, Ramaphosa said that in terms section 201(2) of the constitution and section 18(1) of the Defence Act, he had authorised the employment of 2,820 members of the SANDF for a “service of co-operation” with the police, to maintain law and order, support other state departments and to control the country's border line to combat the virus.

Members of the SANDF were deployed in all nine province, and will be employed until June 26.

Ramaphosa addressed the SANDF and police on Thursday. He told soldiers that their oath was not only to defend SA against war or insurrection, but also to defend South Africans against a danger such as the coronavirus.

He assured the soldiers that they were not entering hostile territory.

Ramaphosa said the lockdown was not a moment for violence (“skop, skiet en donner”), but for supporting South Africans through this difficult time.

quintalg@businesslive.co.za

Security forces must save lives not violate rights, says Cyril Ramaphosa

President urges SANDF and police not to be heavy-handed during lockdown
National
18 hours ago

Army deploys units across the country to help contain Covid-19 outbreak

SANDF appeals to the public to remain calm as busloads of soldiers arrive at Rand Light Infantry base in Johannesburg
National
3 days ago

SA going into national lockdown to combat Covid-19

The lockdown will continue until April 16
National
3 days ago

Most read

1.
Jacob Zuma approaches top court in a last throw ...
National
2.
SA records first Covid-19 deaths as cases surpass ...
National
3.
PIC has identified Dan Matjila’s replacement as ...
National
4.
Public and private travel restrictions during the ...
National
5.
Gauteng education dealing with labour to scrap ...
National / Education

Related Articles

Cyril Ramaphosa tests negative for Covid-19

National

SA records first Covid-19 deaths as cases surpass 1,000

National

EXCLUSIVE: SA to roll out chloroquine to tackle coronavirus

Features

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.