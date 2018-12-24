Toothless parliament watchdog lets rowdy MPs off

Parliament's powers and privileges committee, as its name suggests, is supposed to be one of the most powerful legislative structures when it comes to disciplining MPs for behaving badly.

But if the events of the past four years are anything to go by, the committee that derives its mandate from the authoritative Powers, Privileges and Immunities of Parliament Act is simply a lame duck.

Under chair Lemias Mashile of the ANC, the committee has proven to be a place where disciplinary cases referred to it by Speaker Baleka Mbete go to be buried.

In terms of the rules of parliament, Mbete is allowed to send MPs to the committee to be disciplined for bad behaviour such as disobeying her rulings, using foul language and violence.

But the exercise has proven futile. No MP has suffered real consequences for misbehaving in the house, at least since 2014.

Between October 2014 and June this year, Mbete referred 11 cases of bad behaviour to the committee, ranging from contempt of parliament and breach of parliamentary privilege to MPs threatening each other with physical violence.

The cases involved prominent MPs such as DA leader Mmusi Maimane, EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu, ANC backbencher Peace Mabe and maverick MP Mervin Dirks, as well as former state security minister David Mahlobo, among others.

But after several years of processing the misdemeanours committed by legislators, many of them got away scot-free as the committee dropped the cases - all except those involving Dirks, Mahlobo and the DA duo of Richard Majola and Tim Brauteseth.

Maimane was investigated by the committee after refusing to withdraw an unparliamentarily remark in November 2014.

In its report four years later, the committee dismissed the matter, saying it “fell within the powers of the presiding officer and could have been dealt with at the time”.