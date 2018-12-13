Politics

WATCH: What came out of four inquiries Cyril Ramaphosa set up in 2018?

Themba Godi, chair of Scopa, joined Business Day TV to take a look at the four commissions of inquiry established by Ramaphosa

13 December 2018 - 17:26 Business Day TV
Themba Godi, chairman of Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Themba Godi, chairman of Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Within nine months of his presidency, Cyril Ramaphosa has set up a total of four commissions of inquiry all related to the abuse and "capture" of state resources in SA: the state capture inquiry, the SA Revenue Service commission, the PIC commission and the NPA commission.

Others, such as the inquiry on Steinhoff, have been simultaneously on the go. Themba Godi, chair of parliament's standing committee on public accounts, has been among those hearing testimony.

Themba Godi, chair of parliament's standing committee on public accounts, joined Business Day TV to take a look at the four commissions of inquiry established by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2018.

