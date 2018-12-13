WATCH: What came out of four inquiries Cyril Ramaphosa set up in 2018?

Within nine months of his presidency, Cyril Ramaphosa has set up a total of four commissions of inquiry all related to the abuse and "capture" of state resources in SA: the state capture inquiry, the SA Revenue Service commission, the PIC commission and the NPA commission.

Others, such as the inquiry on Steinhoff, have been simultaneously on the go. Themba Godi, chair of parliament's standing committee on public accounts, has been among those hearing testimony.