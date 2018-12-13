State capture: Why the ANC didn’t act

The Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture began with the ANC insisting that it is not on trial — but four months later, it’s clear that the party cannot distance itself from former president Jacob Zuma and the actions he took in service of the Gupta family.

With the commission in recess until the new year, it is an opportune moment to take stock of what has emerged in the hearings.

If there is a common thread to the testimony of current and former cabinet ministers, government officials and at least one senior party leader, it is that the Gupta family wielded extraordinary influence over Zuma and, by extension, the party governing SA.

This image really started to take shape in November, when, for the first time, a former cabinet minister and ANC national executive committee (NEC) member gave the commission and SA a glimpse into the goings-on inside the party.

Former mineral resources minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi told the commission that the NEC had raised the issue of the Guptas with Zuma, but that the former president would not budge on the matter. Instead, Zuma would say: "Those people are my friends because they helped my children when I was persona non grata: they helped Duduzane, they helped Edward, they gave them jobs when no-one wanted to."

What’s clear is that the NEC — the most powerful body in the ANC — exercised no control over Zuma. The majority of the 80-member committee was firmly entrenched in the faction he controlled, which meant he had the final say in meetings and would impose his views on the party, even if there was debate on a matter.

For example, after the ANC lost control of three metros in the 2016 municipal elections, the NEC announced that it would take collective responsibility for the loss — despite the finding that it was the controversies surrounding Zuma that had contributed to the party’s poor performance at the polls.

"[Zuma] had too much power … and the power arises out of the support system that was with the organisation in the NEC," Ramatlhodi said.

"So you can speak until you are red in the face and they just look at you. At some point you get tired of talking; you just look at them and keep quiet. Go to the NEC, stay for a week and keep quiet — just watch them."

The Guptas’ grip on Zuma was "like [a] python which had wrapped itself around him".

Ramatlhodi said he’d heard that the Guptas even had their own secretary for the president. So the affairs of the leader of the country were managed by two secretaries — one who "belonged" to the Guptas and another in the Union Buildings.