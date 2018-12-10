Carol Paton Writer at Large
National

PIC inquiry targets Steinhoff BEE deal

The government asset manager’s R9bn loan to Lancaster 101 enabled it to acquire a 2.75% BEE stake in Steinhoff International

10 December 2018 - 05:10 CAROL PATON
Jayendra Naidoo. Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA
Jayendra Naidoo. Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA

The commission of inquiry into the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), which held its first meeting last week, has asked for detailed reports on nine recent investments involving politically connected individuals that the government asset manager made in private companies.

Of surprise is the inclusion of the PIC’s R9bn loan in August 2016 to Lancaster 101, which enabled it to acquire a 2.75% black economic empowerment (BEE) stake in Steinhoff International. While the transaction raised eyebrows because of its sheer size and the large holding by former trade unionist Jayendra Naidoo, it was not clear that it would be included.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link  to go to the full article:  PIC inquiry to probe Steinhoff BEE deal 

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE to read the full story, please click here.

 

SOEs a major exposure for the PIC

The asset manager is often called on by cash-strapped, overindebted and struggling SOEs to provide funding
National
3 days ago

State pension fund hit by R7.4bn in write-offs

The Government Employees Pension Fund’s writes off a R4.3bn investment in Steinhoff’s empowerment shareholder and about R1bn in companies controlled ...
National
6 days ago

ROB ROSE: The PIC’s exposure to corporate train wrecks

With its finger in so many JSE pies the Public Investment Corp is exposed to all the train wrecks, such as Steinhoff and African Bank
Opinion
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Regulator warns epilepsy drug poses risks to ...
National / Health
2.
PIC inquiry targets Steinhoff BEE deal
National
3.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Jacob Zuma’s defence — old story, ...
National
4.
We push for the poor, says World Bank boss Jim ...
National

Related Articles

SOEs a major exposure for the PIC
National

WATCH: Why did Dan Matjila resign from the PIC?
Opinion

CAROL PATON: Changes underfoot at PIC with Dan Matjila’s departure
Opinion / Columnists

New era for PIC after Matjila’s resignation
National

PIC inquiry to meet for the first time
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.