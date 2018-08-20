Ipsos poll shows uncertainty for ANC

Despite the business and market confidence that followed the election of Cyril Ramaphosa to the ANC presidency, there seems to be doubt in the minds of South Africans over the party’s future, according to a new Ipsos poll released on Friday.

Of the 3,619 South Africans polled in May and June, 54% agreed that "the future of the ANC is uncertain because of leadership issues in the party".

"The feeling of uncertainty is widespread," the polling group said. "As can be expected, larger proportions of supporters of the main opposition parties (the DA and the EFF) agree that the ANC has an uncertain future, but it is interesting to note that over half (52%) of ANC supporters also agree. Only one in every five South Africans (20%) feel certain about the future of the party."