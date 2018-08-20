SURVEY
Ipsos poll shows uncertainty for ANC
Despite the business and market confidence that followed the election of Cyril Ramaphosa to the ANC presidency, there seems to be doubt in the minds of South Africans over the party’s future, according to a new Ipsos poll released on Friday.
Of the 3,619 South Africans polled in May and June, 54% agreed that "the future of the ANC is uncertain because of leadership issues in the party".
"The feeling of uncertainty is widespread," the polling group said. "As can be expected, larger proportions of supporters of the main opposition parties (the DA and the EFF) agree that the ANC has an uncertain future, but it is interesting to note that over half (52%) of ANC supporters also agree. Only one in every five South Africans (20%) feel certain about the future of the party."
Notwithstanding the concerns over the ANC’s future, Ipsos found that Ramaphosa’s approval rating continues to increase. In November 2014 as deputy president, Ramaphosa was rated 5.1 out of 10, [10 being full support and 0 meaning no support] and in May 2018, after taking the presidency in February, it was at 7.3.
The poll also showed support for Ramaphosa across the country, although less so in the Western and Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. Despite this, his rating is better than any other political leaders.
In Mpumalanga, Ramaphosa scored 8.5 out of 10, while deputy president David Mabuza, a former premier of the province, received 6.1.
Ipsos found that in the Eastern Cape public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan was rated the same as the president with a score of 6.5, and in KwaZulu-Natal former president Jacob Zuma scored 5.9, as opposed to Ramaphosa’s 6.3.
In the Western Cape, DA leader Mmusi Maimane received a 5.7, while Ramaphosa is rated 6.3.
The poll also found that supporters from both the DA and the EFF rate the president’s performance higher than 5.
