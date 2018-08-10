Politics

NEW POLITICS

Contradictions rife as pro-Zuma groups split on strategy

Breakaway party Mazibuye African Congress prepares its launch on September 30

10 August 2018 - 05:06 Chris Makhaye and Nce Mkhize
Jacob Zuma. Picture: SUPPLIED
Sharp contradictions in political strategy have emerged between two pro-Jacob Zuma groups, one of which is preparing to launch a political party and contest the 2019 general election.

Reggie Ngcobo, the interim leader of Mazibuye African Congress (MAC), said this week they were preparing to launch the party on September 30.

This was despite calls by the Mazibuye African Forum not to use the name for political gain.

Phumlani Mfeka, one of the leaders of the Mazibuye African Forum, recently said the forum was strictly a nongovernmental organisation formed to fight the economic marginalisation of black people, especially in KwaZulu-Natal.

Mfeka also threatened to take MAC leaders to court to defend "their name".

Both groups regard Zuma as the "father of radical economic transformation" and were among those who stood by him after he was recalled as president of SA earlier in 2018. They have also been regular attendants in court where Zuma is facing charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering.

Ngcobo said the difference between MAC and Mazibuye African Forum was that the latter focused on Zulu empowerment, while the congress was a political party "that embraces all ethnic groups across South Africa and whose aim is the emancipation of all black people, particularly Africans".

"We are targeting about 15% of the national vote. The ANC is suffering from a disease called divisions so we will try and attract many of their voters," Ngcobo said, adding that many disgruntled ANC supporters had been asking them about their policies on a number of issues.

The party also wanted to target DA and ANC voters in the North West and Western Cape.

Ngcobo said MAC would also work with traditional leaders and wanted land under their control to be left untouched.

