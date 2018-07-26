Ramaphosa solidifies grip on ANC

With elective conferences held nationally and in five provinces over the past eight months, Cyril Ramaphosa’s ANC has new leadership structures at most levels, which are largely in his corner, rather than in ousted leader Jacob Zuma’s.

Over the weekend, the outcome of the two key conferences — in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal — were significant in that they showed that Zuma’s support has dropped dramatically, even in his home province.

This was not unexpected — once ousted as president, Zuma lost his ability to hold on to support through patronage and use of state resources to buy loyalty and punish opponents.

This was a key motive in his desire to remain in office until the natural conclusion of his term next year.

In KwaZulu-Natal, Sihle Zikalala was elected chair, unopposed.

Zuma loyalists Willies Mchunu and Super Zuma were beaten to two key posts by Ramaphosa backers Mike Mabuyakhulu and Mdumiseni Ntuli. The make-up of the provincial executive committee was a mixed bag.

In Gauteng, premier David Makhura was elected unopposed as chair. He is among Ramaphosa’s closest allies, with the president praising his leadership in an address opening the conference on Friday.

The heavily contested position of deputy chair was won by Panyaza Lesufi, the Gauteng education MEC who was a staunch Ramaphosa supporter in the run-up to the Nasrec conference.

The secretariat in Gauteng was won by those aligned to Lesufi’s opponent, Lebogang Maile. Maile, in the Gauteng race, was aligned to Zuma loyalist Mzwandile Masina, who was beaten to the post of treasurer by former Johannesburg mayor Parks Tau.