WATCH: What investors think about the ANC’s land policy

02 August 2018 - 10:15 Business Day TV
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement that the ANC will amend the Constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation upset local markets, even though this was nothing new.

The rand took a knock after the late-night announcement, but was able to recoup some of its losses.

Standard Chartered economist Razia Khan spoke to Business Day TV about the implications of the announcement for markets.

