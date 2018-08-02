News Leader
WATCH: What investors think about the ANC’s land policy
02 August 2018 - 10:15
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement that the ANC will amend the Constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation upset local markets, even though this was nothing new.
The rand took a knock after the late-night announcement, but was able to recoup some of its losses.
Standard Chartered economist Razia Khan spoke to Business Day TV about the implications of the announcement for markets.
