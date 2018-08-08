The five best and five worst moments of Cyril Ramaphosa's presidency

5. The rand's roller coaster ride

The rand strengthened substantially in the days before the ANC conference in December as it became clear that Ramaphosa and not Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma would win the ANC presidency. On 10 November 2017, it was trading at R14.50. By the end of February 2018 it was at R11,51. But its improvement was checked early in the new year as land expropriation without compensation gained momentum and it became clear that Ramaphosa did not have a free hand when it came to sorting out the Zuma mess. Today it is trading at around R13,29.