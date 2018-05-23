BREAKING NEWS: Supra Mahumapelo resigns

North West premier Supra Mahumapelo has resigned from his position.

Mahumapelo told media at the ANC’s headquarters in Johannesburg on Wednesday that he was “going on early retirement”.

Before announcing his resignation the premier spent time going through the work he had done in the North West since being appointed premier.

Mahumapelo has claimed that his initiative to root out historical corruption in the province placed him in the firing line.

Calls for him to resign were prominent in violent protests, mainly in the provincial capital, Mahikeng, recently. At the heart of these calls were allegations of corruption and state capture against him.

Mahumapelo, with ANC secretary-general and former Free State premier Ace Magashule and their Mpumalanga counterpart, David Mabuza, were part of the so-called premier league, the key backers of Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s failed attempt to succeed Jacob Zuma as the ANC president.

With Natasha Marrian