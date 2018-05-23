Politics

BREAKING NEWS: Supra Mahumapelo resigns

The outgoing North West premier told media that he was 'going on early retirement'

23 May 2018 - 12:47 Genevieve Quintal
Supra Mahumapelo. Picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO
Supra Mahumapelo. Picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO

North West premier Supra Mahumapelo has resigned from his position.

Mahumapelo told media at the ANC’s headquarters in Johannesburg on Wednesday that he was “going on early retirement”.

Before announcing his resignation the premier spent time going through the work he had done in the North West since being appointed premier.

Mahumapelo has claimed that his initiative to root out historical corruption in the province placed him in the firing line.

Calls for him to resign were prominent in violent protests, mainly in the provincial capital, Mahikeng,  recently. At the heart of these calls were allegations of corruption and state capture against him.

Mahumapelo, with ANC secretary-general and former Free State premier Ace Magashule and their Mpumalanga counterpart, David Mabuza, were part of the so-called premier league, the key backers of Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s failed attempt to succeed Jacob Zuma as the ANC president.

With Natasha Marrian

PETER BRUCE: North West: a symptom of poor thinking on federalism

The crisis in North West is proof that outdated federalism does not work. Provinces just get in the way
Opinion
9 days ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: How the Supra Mahumapelo issue will haunt the ANC

It always required a strategic and crafty solution — removing the head and not the body propping him up was always going to backfire
Opinion
12 days ago

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma takes charge in North West takeover

The intervention follows more than a month of violent protests over corruption and maladministration
National
9 days ago

Angry ANC group to challenge Free State leadership election in court

A disgruntled group plans to ask the courts set aside the provincial elective conference
Politics
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
TOM EATON: Now imagine Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's ...
Politics
2.
PETER BRUCE: How the People's Bae pulled the wool ...
Politics
3.
RANJENI MUNUSAMY: What Meghan Markle's preacher ...
Politics
4.
ANC could face fresh clashes over Expropriation ...
Politics
5.
RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Is Ramaphosa winning?
Politics

Related Articles

Angry ANC group to challenge Free State leadership election in court
Politics

Ramaphosa’s new dawn: much better, but not nearly enough
Opinion

The ANC’s two towers of pain
Features

JUSTICE MALALA: The ANC will not save its majority without drastic action
Politics

PETER BRUCE: North West: a symptom of poor thinking on federalism
Opinion / Bruce's List

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma takes charge in North West takeover
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.