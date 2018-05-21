Ramaphosa’s new dawn: much better, but not nearly enough

This was despite extensive evidence — accumulated over five democratic general elections — that the ANC’s electoral dominance was being eroded by a mix of enlivened opposition. It came in the form of a more racially diverse DA and the Africanist populism of the EFF.

From this perspective, ANC "renewal" — the suggestion that the party is capable of overcoming its flaws and restoring its liberation credentials — is necessary for both self-belief and public persuasion. There should be no doubt that there is significant support for the project within the party. But it could well flounder.

If much of the momentum behind ANC "renewal" is situational rather than driven by conviction, then a reformist ANC leadership under Ramaphosa is going to confront major obstacles in the path ahead.

Return to the ANC’s old elites

Academic and political analyst Jonny Steinberg has argued that those who assumed state power in 1994 were the descendants of an African elite who, after white conquest, had attended mission schools. This elite had remained intact across generations. The majority of those who led the struggle for freedom were mission-educated, culminating in the presidencies of Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki.

In contrast, Zuma was the son of a domestic worker too poor to send him to school. Such a man might have featured as a genuine revolutionary. Instead, Zuma betrayed the hopes of the poor and workers by, in the words of Steinberg, empowering "a bureaucratic bourgeoisie to steal one public utility at a time" while, "spitting venom at the descendants of the old mission-educated elite, claiming they had used their generations of privilege to sew up a deal with white people".

Steinberg’s analysis suggests that the Ramaphosa presidency signifies the return of state power to the hands of the ANC’s traditional elite. But a reformist president and ANC elite at the centre will not be able to impose their will on those running either the country’s provinces or its state-owned enterprises. As the examples of premier Supra Mahumapelo in North West province and commissioner Tom Moyane at the South African Revenue Service demonstrate, there will be strong resistance from within the ranks of the "bureaucratic bourgeoisie".

Present indications are that Ramaphosa will prove able to assert his authority. And that he’s willing to face down political turbulence.

It’s likely that succession of high-profile prosecutions are still to come. Even so, the state’s capacity to unravel ANC patronage networks is likely to prove limited. Pursuit of state-capture kingpins at the major parastatals and in the provinces will prove hard. In any case, the enthusiasm of the ANC for having its dirty linen washed in public is likely to diminish, especially if an election is nicely won.