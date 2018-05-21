POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Cyril Ramaphosa’s performance under spotlight in budget vote

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s performance during his first few months in office will come under the spotlight this week during the Presidency’s budget vote debate in Parliament on Wednesday.

Ramaphosa will reply on Thursday.

His leadership and how he has dealt with crises such as the collapse of the North West government will come under the microscope. He is likely to take the opportunity to respond to his critics.

The debate will not only examine Ramaphosa’s leadership but will also reveal the approach of opposition parties to him and the ANC in the run-up to the 2019 general election. While the opposition was united against former president Jacob Zuma, their stance towards Ramaphosa and the ANC has had to shift since Zuma’s departure, especially given the renewed sense of optimism and hope that came with Ramaphosa’s election.

How the DA should respond to Ramaphosa has reportedly led to heated debate in the party. Clarity will be provided by DA leader Mmusi Maimane on Monday during a media briefing on Ramaphosa’s first 100 days.

Various ministers will also give speeches in Parliament on their budget votes. On Tuesday, the budget votes on water and sanitation, sport and recreation, the Treasury and Parliament will be debated. Budget vote debates will also start in the National Council of Provinces, with those on basic education and higher education and training scheduled for Wednesday and public works and transport set for Thursday.