Politics

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Cyril Ramaphosa’s performance under spotlight in budget vote

21 May 2018 - 05:50 Linda Ensor
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: SUPPLIED
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: SUPPLIED

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s performance during his first few months in office will come under the spotlight this week during the Presidency’s budget vote debate in Parliament on Wednesday.

Ramaphosa will reply on Thursday.

His leadership and how he has dealt with crises such as the collapse of the North West government will come under the microscope. He is likely to take the opportunity to respond to his critics.

The debate will not only examine Ramaphosa’s leadership but will also reveal the approach of opposition parties to him and the ANC in the run-up to the 2019 general election. While the opposition was united against former president Jacob Zuma, their stance towards Ramaphosa and the ANC has had to shift since Zuma’s departure, especially given the renewed sense of optimism and hope that came with Ramaphosa’s election.

How the DA should respond to Ramaphosa has reportedly led to heated debate in the party. Clarity will be provided by DA leader Mmusi Maimane on Monday during a media briefing on Ramaphosa’s first 100 days.

Various ministers will also give speeches in Parliament on their budget votes. On Tuesday, the budget votes on water and sanitation, sport and recreation, the Treasury and Parliament will be debated. Budget vote debates will also start in the National Council of Provinces, with those on basic education and higher education and training scheduled for Wednesday and public works and transport set for Thursday.

Also on Thursday, the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces will debate Africa Day and the legacy of Nelson Mandela.

On Friday the first reading debate on the Appropriation Bill will take place in the National Assembly.

The ANC will be holding a national working committee meeting on Monday and will prepare a report on North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo for the weekend meeting of the national executive committee, which will decide on the matter.

Judge Raymond Zondo will provide an update on his commission of inquiry into state capture on Thursday.

Parliamentary committees will also be hard at work. On Tuesday the standing committee on public accounts will review irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure of the South African Social Security Agency in 2016-17.

On Wednesday the mineral resources portfolio committee will discuss the programme for the inquiry into allegations of state capture in the Department of Mineral Resources.

The standing committee on finance will be briefed by the South African Revenue Service (SARS) on a range of matters, including the matter of former head of business and individual tax Jonas Makwakwa.

SARS will also brief MPs on revenue raised in 2017-18, Steinhoff, illicit financial flows, the illicit tobacco trade and the controversial KPMG report into the "rogue unit".

Also on Wednesday, Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu will release the audit results of all municipalities for the 2016-17 financial year.

ensorl@businesslive.co.za

Cyril Ramaphosa says land reform is key to national unity

ANC president tells party workshop there is a need ‘to undo a grave historical injustice’
National
1 day ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: Cyril Ramaphosa faces crucial Moyane battle

Former Constitutional court justice Kate O’Regan was party to that case and hence well placed to be an arbiter in the matter
Opinion
3 days ago

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula laments ‘inadequate’ defence budget

The defence minister had tried to have the budget increased, but it was reduced, resulting in a shortfall in the allocation for employees’ wages
National
2 days ago

Public sector workers in some unions to get 6%-7% pay increase

Educators and police officials will also benefit from the equalization of pay progression across the public service at 1.5% per annum
National
1 day ago

The government sets aside R67bn to fund post-matric education

The Higher Education and Training Minister says R33bn of this is to be allocated to free higher education, as per former president Zuma’s ...
National
3 days ago

Public works allots land and property from its portfolio for restitution

The departmental budget allocation over the medium term amounts to about R24bn
National
5 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Angry ANC group to challenge Free State ...
Politics
2.
RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Is South Africa giving up its ...
Politics
3.
‘We are going to take land without compensation,’ ...
Politics
4.
RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Is Ramaphosa winning?
Politics
5.
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Cyril Ramaphosa’s ...
Politics

Related Articles

The ANC’s two towers of pain
Features

STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Citizens are better served with provincial governments
Opinion / Columnists

Failing local leadership a match in a tinderbox
Opinion

JOHN DLUDLU: Early election will help stop roundabout
Opinion / Columnists

Supra Mahumapelo faces graft probe
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.