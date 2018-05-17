Failing local leadership a match in a tinderbox

Whatever form, closer oversight and accountability is desperately needed. For the ANC, the North West is a site of haemorrhaging endorsement, with a rapid erosion in support between 2014 provincial and 2016 local polls (although these are not directly comparable). At 11.5%, this loss was greater than the national average in the same statistically dramatic period.

More recently, in April there was a spike in particularly violent service delivery protests in the North West, with Mahikeng as its epicentre. Protesters indicated that they were not only unhappy with the provincial leadership, but also with the performance of municipalities.

As a result, there was a significant rise in service delivery protests in the North West in April. As of the end of March, North West service delivery protests accounted for 7% of protests for the year (a similar proportion to its population). But this figure doubled by the end of April to 14% of protests (for the year so far).

Are these protests factional, as some have suggested, or are they at least in part founded on residents’ unhappiness with poor governance?

A review of indicators on Municipal IQ’s Compliance and Governance Index suggests that North West municipalities are especially poorly managed.

They together score the worst of all nine provinces on the index, with noteworthy failures in the areas of auditor-general audit outcomes, measurements of leadership culture and oversight responsibility, as well as on their ability to expend conditional grants and pass budgets on time.

According to Nene’s list of municipalities with unfunded budgets, 64% of the North West’s 22 municipalities have unfunded budgets (again, worse than the already worrying national score of 44%).

This is not just a reflection of poor planning but of imminent cash crunches. In Madibeng, Tswaing, Mahikeng, Ditsobotla, Naledi, Mamusa, Maquassi Hills and Lekwa-Teemane, second-quarter 2017-18 Section 71 Municipal Finance Management Act reports reflect that creditors are owed more than municipal coffers have in cash and cash equivalents. Residents there are facing the very real prospect of service throttling.

This compounds concerns about backlogs, underspending and faltering support for the indigent, which are flagged on our Municipal ICU Unit.

A quarter of the municipalities in the unit are in North West (Tswaing, Mahikeng and Greater Taung), with spending per resident in North West municipalities only slightly ahead of SA’s most impoverished provinces — Limpopo, the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

In addition, the spending that takes place is highly questionable. Calculating unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure as a portion of municipal budgets, North West municipalities come out worst of all provinces, with these items being almost 44% of budgets.