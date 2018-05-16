National

Cabinet’s security cluster will investigate ‘anyone and everyone’ in North West

16 May 2018 - 17:29 Natasha Marrian
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/FOTO24/DANIELLE KARALLIS
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/FOTO24/DANIELLE KARALLIS

Cabinet’s security cluster will investigate allegations of corruption against "anyone and everyone" in the North West, Minister in the Presidency Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said on Wednesday.

Over the past month, calls for North West premier Supra Mahumapelo to resign have rang out in protests mainly in the provincial capital Mahikeng. At the heart of these calls are allegations of corruption and state capture against him.

Dlamini-Zuma addressed journalists about the national government takeover of the North West province, announced over the weekend. She said the government was "worried and concerned" about the situation in the province, hence the Cabinet’s decision to invoke Section 100 of the Constitution to allow for intervention.

Dlamini-Zuma said government ministers were still assessing the situation in each of their equivalent portfolios in the province before making a decision on placing departments under total or partial national government control.

Total control would entail provincial executives being sidelined and national bureaucrats and ministers taking over the running of the departments.

Dlamini-Zuma said once the assessment is done, the government will put plans in place to fix the problems in the province.

JUSTICE MALALA: The ANC will not save its majority without drastic action

'The network of patronage built around Jacob Zuma, the Gupta family and provincial leaders such as Ace Magashule and Supra Mahumapelo is desperate ...
Politics
2 days ago

Work begins in North West

Intervention to be determined by ministers while EFF warns on court action over appointment of acting premier
National
1 day ago

PETER BRUCE: North West: a symptom of poor thinking on federalism

The crisis in North West is proof that outdated federalism does not work. Provinces just get in the way
Opinion
2 days ago

Cyril Ramaphosa makes his move on defiant Supra Mahumapelo

President Cyril Ramaphosa has taken control of North West, the first time the national government has taken over an entire provincial administration
National
3 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Rift Valley fever confirmed on sheep farm in the ...
National
2.
Mahatma Gandhi’s removal from a ‘White’s Only’ ...
National
3.
FF Plus takes heart from Pravin Gordhan’s ...
National
4.
Cabinet’s security cluster will investigate ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.