Cabinet’s security cluster will investigate ‘anyone and everyone’ in North West

Cabinet’s security cluster will investigate allegations of corruption against "anyone and everyone" in the North West, Minister in the Presidency Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said on Wednesday.

Over the past month, calls for North West premier Supra Mahumapelo to resign have rang out in protests mainly in the provincial capital Mahikeng. At the heart of these calls are allegations of corruption and state capture against him.

Dlamini-Zuma addressed journalists about the national government takeover of the North West province, announced over the weekend. She said the government was "worried and concerned" about the situation in the province, hence the Cabinet’s decision to invoke Section 100 of the Constitution to allow for intervention.

Dlamini-Zuma said government ministers were still assessing the situation in each of their equivalent portfolios in the province before making a decision on placing departments under total or partial national government control.

Total control would entail provincial executives being sidelined and national bureaucrats and ministers taking over the running of the departments.

Dlamini-Zuma said once the assessment is done, the government will put plans in place to fix the problems in the province.