DA wants De Lille to quit voluntarily

De Lille was earlier removed from the city’s drought-response team in January, leaving her deputy, Ian Neilson, and mayoral committee member Xanthea Limberg in charge. Another DA source said De Lille was unlikely to resign as she feared such a move would be a tacit admission of guilt.

De Lille said: "I have received several settlement proposals from the DA leadership over the past few weeks. Some of these are already in the public domain — such as the offers I received to take up a seat in the National Assembly. All of these proposals have been initiated by the DA leadership. "I remain consistent and resolute that I have been wrongly accused of a number of serious charges. In the case of the Steenhuisen report, I have already been found guilty without a proper hearing or without due process. I am seeking to have those findings reviewed and set aside in the Western Cape High Court," she said.

"These allegations and accusations have caused me great reputational damage and have damaged our party and our flagship government.

"Under these circumstances, my focus must be to clear my name and to restore my personal reputation and that of the government I have led for seven years. I am therefore focused on preparing for my disciplinary hearing."

DA federal council chairman James Selfe confirmed on Sunday the party was "trying to settle, but obviously not at a cost".

"We are trying to settle … [but] at the moment [negotiations] are not very encouraging," he said.

