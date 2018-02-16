Politics

Patricia de Lille insists on a fair shake from the DA

‘To get fairness‚ we have to follow due process. This rush in getting things done‚ is telling South Africans they are treating Patricia differently’

16 February 2018 - 10:48 Nomahlubi Jordaan
Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille says she wants to focus on clearing her name and will ensure she is fairly treated by the DA.

De Lille survived a motion of no confidence by one vote in the Cape Town city council on Thursday.

Only 109 councillors voted in favour of the motion at a special council meeting on Thursday‚ even though the DA has 154 of the 231 council seats. Votes against totalled 110.

"The DA should not insult the intelligence of voters. They should respect the institution of council. I am prepared to clear my name. My name has become synonymous with fighting corruption. I plan to clear my name once and for all‚" De Lille told Radio 702 on Friday.

She said she would subject herself to all disciplinary procedures.

"To get fairness‚ we have to follow due process. This rush in getting things done‚ is telling South Africans they are treating Patricia differently."

The DA accuses the mayor of a number offences‚ including corruption and maladministration. It has also opened a criminal case against her.

In turn‚ she has accused the DA leadership of bullying.

