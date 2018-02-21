National

FISCAL YEAR RESULTS

DA-led Western Cape is top in audit outcomes

21 February 2018 - 05:47 Claudi Mailovich
Western Cape Premier Helen Zille. Picture: SCREENGRAB VIA YOUTUBE
Western Cape Premier Helen Zille. Picture: SCREENGRAB VIA YOUTUBE

The Western Cape is SA’s top-performing province in terms of its provincial and municipal audit outcomes for the 2016-17 fiscal year, says auditor-general Kimi Makwetu.

The Western Cape government said on Tuesday it had obtained clean audits in 44 of its 55 provincial departments, municipalities and public entities, which were placed at a pass rate of 80%.

The Western Cape is the only province in the country run by the DA, which is under heavy pressure with the severe drought in the province and has also been beset by political instability in its flagship Cape Town metro. This has led to the DA now fighting to avert the metro being placed under administration.

Business Day reported earlier this week that the City of Cape Town’s audit findings were downgraded from clean to unqualified. Opposition parties blamed the downgrade on the DA administration and not only on the political machinations involving mayor Patricia De Lille.

Makwetu said in 2017 that Western Cape Premier Helen Zille’s office was the only premier’s office in the country that gave the required level of assurance, which included management, leadership and oversight for the 2015-16 financial year. "What the outcome of a clean audit suggests is that the correct processes were followed and transparency was observed," the auditor-general said of the 2016-17 outcomes.

Zille said effective democracies were "underpinned by three principles, namely a capable state, the rule of law and accountability".

The provincial government indicated that 100% of its entities in the province received clean audit; and 71% of its municipalities, including municipal entities, received clean audits.

Western Cape finance MEC Ivan Meyer said the province’s vision was for "good financial governance and improved service delivery".

"We respect taxpayers’ money and the audit outcome is proof of that," Meyer said.

mailovichc@businesslive.co.za

Cape Town risks being placed under administration

The status quo means Cape Town faces the real possibility of slow council resolutions or worst — the city's functions come to a standstill, writes ...
National
2 days ago

Cape Town’s finances in auditor-general’s sights

A report claims there was ‘bias’ relating to a tender bid and that fraud allegations were not always tackled
National
22 days ago

DA-led councils' financial management puts ANC to shame

Audits of 263 municipalities reveal Cape Town is the only metro to receive a clean bill of health
National
8 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Probe into sale of oil reserves 'shoddy'
National
2.
DA-led Western Cape is top in audit outcomes
National
3.
DA's top brass plans to grill Joburg mayor Mashaba
National
4.
SABC on the brink as it misses two corporate plan ...
National

Related Articles

Cape Town risks being placed under administration
National

Cape Town’s finances in auditor-general’s sights
National

DA-led councils' financial management puts ANC to shame
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.