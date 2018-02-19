Cape Town risks being placed under administration

The Constitution sets out basic objectives of municipalities, including providing basic services to communities in a sustainable manner, services such as water and sanitation, electricity, refuse removal, health and fire-fighting, public transport and roads and parks.

When infighting erupts these essential services can be threatened or interrupted, leading to anger in communities and possible service delivery protests.

Section 139 (1) (b) of the Constitution gives the provincial government powers to dissolve the council when a municipality cannot or does not fulfil its constitutional obligation.

It also gives the provinces powers to appoint an administrator until a new council has been elected. This section states that when a municipality does not fulfil an obligation, the provincial executive may take appropriate steps to correct the situation.

The ANC maintains that the Cape Town council can no longer function as normal because of the clear division and infighting afflicting the DA in the city. However, the party favours the ANC-led national government intervening in the crisis rather than the DA provincial government. It goes without saying that such a move would boost the ANC campaign in the Western Cape ahead of the 2019 elections.

The DA will certainly fight tooth and nail to avoid a situation that would see Cape Town placed under administration, although DA provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela agrees that De Lille will find it difficult to run the council without the support of the majority party.

"It is important to … note that the vast majority of DA councillors expressed their lack of confidence in the mayor and that she has survived in large part due to the support of the ANC and the other smaller opposition parties," he said.

"Seventy-five percent of the DA caucus voted in favour of the motion," he said.

"This means she in effect is governing without a party mandate. This is a serious undermining of the DA and the values and the electoral mandate we were given by the people of Cape Town."

Following the vote, De Lille said the motion of no confidence arose from "the fact that I was already found guilty on untested allegations".

"All of these untested allegations were used to smear my name for the past six months. Despite relentless efforts to get rid of me, the vote today shows that the truth will always survive.

"I maintain that all allegations must be tested in an open and transparent process. I remain open to subjecting myself to due process and to exercise my right to give my side of the story.

"In terms of the DA in the city, we have to find a way of uniting the DA caucus and unite the city so we can continue our task to deliver services to the people of Cape Town," she said.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said: "Patricia de Lille is governing on an ANC mandate, and it is a genuine concern for us ... I accept them [the results], but what I am saying is 110 members of her caucus voted her out."

De Lille would still face internal disciplinary proceedings, he said.

A date is yet to be set.

It seems the only way for the DA to put its Cape Town caucus back on track is to expel De Lille from the party, but this could cost it at the polls in 2019.

