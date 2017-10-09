POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: KPMG to name panel for independent probe

KPMG, which has been left reeling by its involvement with the Guptas and the South African Revenue Service (SARS), is this week set to announce the panellists who will conduct an independent investigation into the audit firm’s conduct.

KPMG is also expected to give details about the scope, terms of reference and the estimated duration of the probe.

New KPMG SA CEO Nhlamu Dlomu, who inherited a mess left by her predecessors, said the inquiry would be fully independent and the panel would be led by two experienced senior counsel. The findings of the independent inquiry would be made public.

KPMG, one of the big four audit firms, is in the fight of its life as clients have jumped ship, while its reputation has been battered by its involvement with the Guptas and SARS.

Global consultancy firm McKinsey is also under pressure for its role in facilitating corruption at Eskom in collaboration with the Gupta-associated Trillian. Last week Eskom said it had taken steps to recover money paid to McKinsey and Trillian.