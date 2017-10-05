Another one bites the dust as Interwaste drops KPMG

Interwaste, a Johannesburg-based company involved in the disposal and recycling of waste from mines and residential homes, has appointed Deloitte as its new auditor. The decision came hours after KPMG SA’s CEO told lawmakers the company would make sweeping changes to ensure the firm did not repeat "greatly disappointing" work it did for the Gupta brothers.

Nhlamu Dlomu, who took up the top job in SA after most of the local board was sacked last month, said an announcement would be made in the coming days about an independent inquiry into its work at firms owned by the Guptas.

"I have personally been greatly disappointed by how far we have fallen short of the standards we set ourselves," she told Parliament’s standing committee of public accounts. "I am determined that these mistakes do not happen again, which is why we have already made a number of changes. I am leading other reforms."

Dlomu said any person found by the investigation to have failed to do their job would be held accountable, and that the changes would also strengthen governance and ensure decision-making was more centralised.