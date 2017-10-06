KPMG told to hand over tax agency’s probe memo

KPMG has been ordered to provide the memo for the original briefing it got from the South African Revenue Service (SARS) outlining the scope of the audit firm’s mandate to investigate issues such as the existence of a "rogue unit" at the tax agency.

MPs demanded that KPMG SA, which has won about 1,301 government projects, stop bidding for lucrative state work.

Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu said his office had decided to reduce work awarded to KPMG until the Independent Regulatory Board of Auditors completed its inquiry into the audit firm.

New KPMG CEO Nhlamulo Dlomu, flanked by senior management, came in for hard questioning during a sitting of the standing committee on public accounts in Parliament on Thursday.

But not a single ANC MP showed up at the start of the marathon sitting, while Nyami Booi recused himself. One ANC MP attended the latter part of the committee meeting.

About a month ago, Booi appeared next to SARS commissioner Tom Moyane when the tax authority provided its response to KPMG’s retraction of the recommendations in its report on the "rogue unit".