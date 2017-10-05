CEO Nhlamulo Dlomu apologises to MPs for KPMG SA's failings

KPMG SA CEO Nhlamulo Dlomu says an announcement on an independent inquiry into the scandal surrounding the audit firm’s work in SA is due within the next few days.

Dlomu appeared before Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on Thursday morning, where ANC MPs were conspicuous by their absence.

Nyami Booi, an ANC member of Scopa, recently had to apologise for attending a South African Revenue Service (SARS) briefing on the KPMG report, as his presence gave the impression that Parliament was partisan on the issue in favour of Sars and that SARS was being run from Parliament.​

Booi was not present on Thursday, and aside from Scopa chairman Themba Godi, only four MPs were there at the start of the hearing: DA Scopa members Tim Brauteseth and David Ross; and David Maynier of the standing committee on finance, also of the DA; and Ntombovuyo Mente of the EFF.

Dlomu said that where there was evidence that people had failed to do what they should have done, they should be held accountable.

The weaknesses were not systemic and reforms were under way, she said.

She apologised for KMPG’s work in SA, and said she had been “personally greatly affected” by the way in which her firm fell short of standards in its work for the Guptas and the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

She said the firm was determined that the mistakes would not be repeated. Strong action had been taken to deal with the failings, and the firm supported an independent inquiry.

Godi urged KPGM to take the opportunity of the Scopa hearing to ease fears that the recent scandals have compromised other work done by the firm.

“On Monday, it’s the last day for annual reports [of government entities] to be submitted. The critical question is what our attitude should be towards your work, if there is any anxiety around whether your work is the kind of work we can utilise with no hesitation,” he said.

The hearing is still under way.

Reuters and Business Day