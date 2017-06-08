Zille says suspension will affect DA’s 2019 election performance
Western Cape Premier Helen Zille says her suspension from DA activities is likely to have a negative effect on the party’s performance in the 2019 national elections.
The DA’s highest decision making body, the Federal Executive, on Wednesday unanimously voted to suspend the embattled erstwhile party leader pending the conclusion of her disciplinary hearing, which is due to start on Friday.
The DA charged Zille in April for allegedly violating the party’s federal constitution by "acting in a manner which brought the party into disrepute" after she made controversial tweets about colonialism.
"For those claiming legacy of colonialism was only negative‚ think of our independent judiciary‚ transport infrastructure‚ piped water etc‚" Zille tweeted.
Although she apologised for her remarks, Zille has since sought to justify her comments in a number of published opinion pieces and subsequent social media posts.
In a lengthy written submission addressed to James Selfe, the chairman of the Federal Executive, giving reasons why she should not be suspended, Zille said the ongoing damage to the party in the matter is of its own doing.
"My original tweets, in a conversation about lessons from Singapore, were not in any way intended to harm the party, nor in any objective reading of them, could they be interpreted as doing so. It was the subsequent misinterpretation of my tweets as ‘defending’, ‘glorifying’ or ‘justifying’ colonialism that caused the damage.
"All I have done is try to correct these mis-statements and distortions. I am not the one who has held press conferences and made speeches, or statements, or continuously leaked misinformation to the media," Zille wrote.
Hele"It is clear that until such time as the party stops the leakage of misinformation to the media about my actions in this matter, I do not believe that my suspension from party activities will, in any way, prevent further damage to the party resulting from this issue. In fact, I believe the contrary to be true."
"I submit that it could be severely prejudicial, because as premier of the province, I have to be able to caucus with my colleagues in the Western Cape, and a failure to do so could result in embarrassment to the party in the legislature and would severely retard my ability to lead the Western Cape government successfully in the build-up to the next elections.
"In addition, the successes that we have achieved in the province provide an excellent platform for our 2019 campaign. Excluding me from sharing this within the party and the public will in fact have a negative effect on the party’s performance in 2019."
It is understood that while Zille will not be allowed to participate in party activities during her suspension, she may participate in caucus work in the Western Cape provincial legislature. Selfe said Zille would remain premier as the matter only dealt with her standing within the DA.
Zille also accused the Federal Executive of not following due process and for deciding to suspend her because she is not black.
"Given that so many black South Africans have expressed exactly the same views on the legacy of colonialism as I have (only in more forceful terms) and given that the DA has never raised any concerns about these views, let alone repudiated them, and has no written policy on the matter, I drew the conclusion that a contributing reason to my being charged is the fact that I am not black," she said.
There was an organised campaign to remove her from the party, Zille said.
"There have been several attempts over the last few weeks to force me to resign immediately, before a hearing takes place. Now that I have made it quite clear that I will not, and after the Party has delayed for over a month in giving me the further particulars that I requested to prepare my case, the Fedex has decided to suspend me. I regard this as a form of punishment for my insistence that we follow due process, and the decision is hence unlawful," said Zille.
"The actions and recent statements, including those by the Fedex, raise questions as to whether it is possible for me to have a fair hearing at all within the party, and I reserve my rights in this regard."
Announcing the decision to suspend Zille on Wednesday night, Selfe said: "There is no question that Ms Zille’s original tweets and subsequent justifications have damaged our standing in the public mind. We live in a fragile democracy which means our public representatives must, at all times, be sensitive to the legitimate anger that people still feel about our past and its legacy."
He said: "As a former leader and as a member of the Federal Executive, Ms Zille has a special duty of care to protect the party’s interests and promote the party’s mission, which is to build a non-racial, inclusive democracy. Ms Zille’s statements are at variance with this."
