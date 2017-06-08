Zille says suspension will affect DA’s 2019 election performance

"For those claiming legacy of colonialism was only negative‚ think of our independent judiciary‚ transport infrastructure‚ piped water etc‚" Zille tweeted.

Although she apologised for her remarks, Zille has since sought to justify her comments in a number of published opinion pieces and subsequent social media posts.

In a lengthy written submission addressed to James Selfe, the chairman of the Federal Executive, giving reasons why she should not be suspended, Zille said the ongoing damage to the party in the matter is of its own doing.

"My original tweets, in a conversation about lessons from Singapore, were not in any way intended to harm the party, nor in any objective reading of them, could they be interpreted as doing so. It was the subsequent misinterpretation of my tweets as ‘defending’, ‘glorifying’ or ‘justifying’ colonialism that caused the damage.

"All I have done is try to correct these mis-statements and distortions. I am not the one who has held press conferences and made speeches, or statements, or continuously leaked misinformation to the media," Zille wrote.

Hele"It is clear that until such time as the party stops the leakage of misinformation to the media about my actions in this matter, I do not believe that my suspension from party activities will, in any way, prevent further damage to the party resulting from this issue. In fact, I believe the contrary to be true."