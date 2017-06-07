Politics

DA temporarily suspends Zille from party-related activities

Zille’s tweets and justifications ‘have damaged’ the DA’s standing in the public mind, says party federal chairman

07 June 2017 - 18:13 Natasha Marrian and Claudi Mailovich
Helen Zille briefs media regarding the nuclear deal in Cape Town. Picture: BUSINESS DAY
Helen Zille has been temporarily suspended from party-related activities by the DA, effective immediately.

The party’s federal executive agreed her social media commentary and public utterances in connection with colonialism “breaks down public trust, stunts SA’s reconciliation imperative and undermines our political project”, its federal chairman James Selfe said in a statement.

“There is no question that Zille’s original tweets and subsequent justifications have damaged our standing in the public mind.” Selfe said, adding that DA leader Mmusi Maimane has pursued “every avenue”, asking Zille to issue an apology and find a solution, with no success.

The DA insists that her suspension will not affect her role as premier of the Western Cape.

The DA’s message must move closer to mainstream black opinion

This might not win it the next election, but will make it a credible coalition partner, currently its only plausible route into government
Opinion
7 hours ago

DA disciplinary process a ‘sham’ says Zille, denying any wrongdoing

The former DA leader claims it was decided to suspend her even before she made representations about her online comments on colonialism
Politics
8 hours ago

