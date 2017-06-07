DA temporarily suspends Zille from party-related activities

Helen Zille has been temporarily suspended from party-related activities by the DA, effective immediately.

The party’s federal executive agreed her social media commentary and public utterances in connection with colonialism “breaks down public trust, stunts SA’s reconciliation imperative and undermines our political project”, its federal chairman James Selfe said in a statement.

“There is no question that Zille’s original tweets and subsequent justifications have damaged our standing in the public mind.” Selfe said, adding that DA leader Mmusi Maimane has pursued “every avenue”, asking Zille to issue an apology and find a solution, with no success.

The DA insists that her suspension will not affect her role as premier of the Western Cape.