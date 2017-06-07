At the weekend, her party‚ the DA‚ announced her suspension and gave her until Tuesday afternoon to make representations on why she should not be suspended. With her disciplinary hearing set to start on Friday‚ Zille’s future with the party and in politics hangs in the balance.

"Right now, she may lose credibility among the majority of black supporters and retain it among some whites who may feel someone is finally standing up for them and those who believe she did not do anything wrong‚" says Professor Somadoda Fikeni.

Fikeni says it will be more "damaging" if Zille survives being sacked from the party as it will strengthen the notion that "whites still call the shots": "She may survive until she finishes her premiership‚ but beyond that I doubt her career will bounce back because she’s defended something many people believe she should have not defended."

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga says Zille has already lost credibility‚ but will still have "fans".

"I think that Helen’s issue is very divisive and the manner in which she has carried herself since [the tweets] came out does not help the situation. She has been very aggressive in pronouncing in the public forum regarding this issue‚ to a point where she comes across as having no respect for the leadership within the party."