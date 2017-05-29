POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Another interrogation awaits Zuma in National Assembly

Will President Jacob Zuma survive the axe at the ANC national executive committee meeting and make it to Parliament for his budget vote?

This is the political question of the week because Zuma is scheduled to appear in the National Assembly on Wednesday for the Presidency’s budget vote speech.

On Thursday, he is set to face the opposition benches when the Presidency budget vote speech is debated.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said on Sunday that his party had consulted its lawyers with a view to taking legal action against Zuma, the Gupta family and all those implicated including cabinet ministers, in damning e-mails whose contents were published in the Sunday Times and City Press.

The Guptas on Sunday denied any wrongdoing.

Cosatu’s central committee meeting begins on Monday and will go on through to Thursday in Irene, Pretoria.

The trade union federation, an ANC alliance partner, will use the meeting as a midterm review, leading up to its next conference in 2018.