POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Another interrogation awaits Zuma in National Assembly
Zuma’s political survival is the big political question of the week
Will President Jacob Zuma survive the axe at the ANC national executive committee meeting and make it to Parliament for his budget vote?
This is the political question of the week because Zuma is scheduled to appear in the National Assembly on Wednesday for the Presidency’s budget vote speech.
On Thursday, he is set to face the opposition benches when the Presidency budget vote speech is debated.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane said on Sunday that his party had consulted its lawyers with a view to taking legal action against Zuma, the Gupta family and all those implicated including cabinet ministers, in damning e-mails whose contents were published in the Sunday Times and City Press.
The Guptas on Sunday denied any wrongdoing.
Cosatu’s central committee meeting begins on Monday and will go on through to Thursday in Irene, Pretoria.
The trade union federation, an ANC alliance partner, will use the meeting as a midterm review, leading up to its next conference in 2018.
Relations in the tripartite alliance are strained and Cosatu is to make a renewed call for Zuma to step down. Cosatu has barred Zuma from speaking at its events.
Parliament will be busy as the consideration of budget votes continues in National Council of Provinces select committees and at its plenary sitting on Tuesday.
Violence against women and children will be debated on Wednesday in a plenary sitting of the National Council of Provinces and on Thursday in a National Assembly sitting.
On Tuesday, the portfolio committee on transport will be briefed by the Department of Transport on the Road Accident Fund Amendment Bill.
The standing committee on finance will discuss the referral from the National Council of Provinces of the Twin Peaks financial sector regulation.
The State Information Technology Agency will brief the telecommunications and postal services committee on Tuesday about challenges encountered with issuing certificates for technical and vocational education and training colleges.
The Department of Public Service and Administration will brief the public service and administration committee on the government’s ageing information technology system and on progress in implementing e-governance.
The Treasury will provide the same committee with a status update on the Integrated Financial Management System to replace Persal, the public service payment system.
