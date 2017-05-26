National

We demand a full probe into state capture, and we want it now, Save SA says

26 May 2017 - 12:07 Staff Writer
Several groups led by Save SA marched with ordinary South Africans from Church Square to Union buildings against President Jacob Zuma on April 07, 2017 in Tshwane. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Several groups led by Save SA marched with ordinary South Africans from Church Square to Union buildings against President Jacob Zuma on April 07, 2017 in Tshwane. Picture: GALLO IMAGES

SA can no longer ignore the urgent need for a judicial commission of inquiry into state capture‚ the Save SA campaign said on Friday.

"We demand a full and swift investigation‚ led by an independent investigation team‚ and we demand it now — and then we must ensure that those involved in state capture are themselves captured and sent to jail."

The lobby group said that in the space of a week‚ SA had witnessed first-hand testimony on the scale and effect of state capture from senior government leaders and officials‚ through the South African Council of Churches’ "unburdening process", and academic research stating that state capture was effectively a "silent coup"‚ through the Public Affairs Research Institute (Pari) report titled Betrayal of the Promise: How SA is being stolen".

"… The evidence is there. What we need is action to stop it. … It is clear that there should only be one thing on the ANC leadership’s mind this weekend: taking Jacob Zuma down before he takes the entire country — and the ANC — down with him."

The ruling party’s top leadership was meeting in Irene from Friday.

TMG Digital

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Zambia has reminded me what a dictatorship is, ...
National
2.
We demand a full probe into state capture, and we ...
National
3.
Transformation trumps ties to the Guptas, says ...
National
4.
Supreme Court of Appeal gets first female head
National

Related Articles

Read the ANC veterans letter calling on MPs to vote Zuma out
Politics

Jacob Zuma not opposed to state capture inquiry
National

Zuma supporters go to the trenches to save his presidency
Politics

How South Africa Is Being Stolen - Read the shocking report
Politics

Sexwale to quit as Trillian chairman as 'state capture' probe goes to ...
Companies / Energy

Inquiry into state capture must go ahead for SA’s sake, Mike Teke urges
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.